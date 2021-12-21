Eurozone Consumer Confidence Weakens For Third Month

Eurozone's consumer confidence deteriorated for a third straight month to its weakest level since March, preliminary results of the monthly survey by the European Commission showed Tuesday.



The flash consumer confidence indicator fell to -8.3 from -6.8 in November. Economists were looking for a score of -8.0.



The latest reading was the worst since March, when the score was -10.8.



The corresponding indicator for the EU dropped to -9.6 from -8.2 in the previous month. That was also the worst reading since March.



Both indicators are now well below its pre-pandemic level and approaching its long-term average in both areas, the commission said.



The survey data was collected from December 1 to 20.



The final figures are set to be released along with the monthly economic sentiment survey data on January 7.

