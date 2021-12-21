Malaysia Stock Market May Find Traction On Wednesday

The Malaysia stock market has ticked lower in back-to-back trading days, sinking almost 10 points or 0.7 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,490-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat on easing Covid concerns and surging oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished barely lower on Tuesday following losses from the glove makers, gains from the financials and mixed performances from the telecoms and plantations.

For the day, the index dipped 1.31 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 1,492.59 after trading between 1,490.01 and 1,496.24. Volume was 2.452 billion shares worth 1.666 billion ringgit. There were 449 decliners and 355 gainers.

Among the actives, Axiata jumped 1.94 percent, while CIMB Group added 0.76 percent, Dialog Group gained 0.42 percent, Digi.com dropped 0.77 percent, Genting shed 0.45 percent, Hartalega Holdings plunged 1.86 percent, INARI advanced 0.80 percent, IOI Corporation skidded 1.10 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong was up 0.09 percent, Maybank collected 0.37 percent, MISC declined 1.30 percent, MRDIY sank 0.88 percent, Petronas Chemicals perked 0.11 percent, PPB Group tumbled 1.32 percent, Press Metal tanked 1.33 percent, Public Bank rose 0.25 percent, RHB Capital and Telekom Malaysia both increased 0.19 percent, Sime Darby retreated 0.92 percent, Sime Darby Plantations spiked 2.54 percent, Tenaga Nasional lost 0.43 percent, Top Glove plummeted 4.55 percent and Hong Leong Financial, Maxis, Genting Malaysia, IHH Healthcare and Hong Leong Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as the major averages opened higher on Tuesday and accelerated into the close, finishing near daily highs.

The Dow surged 560.54 points or 1.60 percent to finish at 35,492.70, while the NASDAQ spiked 360.14 points or 2.40 percent to close at 15,341.09 and the S&P 500 jumped 81.21 points or 1.78 percent to end at 4,649.23.

Bargain hunting contributed to the strength on Wall Street as traders picked up stocks at reduced levels on the heels of recent weakness. Monday's steep drop dragged the tech-heavy NASDAQ to its lowest closing level in over two months.

The rebound followed a report from Moderna (MRNA) about the effectiveness of a booster dose of its Covid-19 vaccine against the Omicron variant - which said a booster dose of its Covid-19 vaccine increased antibody levels against Omicron.

Crude oil futures settled sharply higher Tuesday as prices rebounded from losses in the previous two sessions. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended up by $2.51 or 3.7 percent at $71.12 a barrel.

