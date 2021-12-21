Technology Stocks Likely To Boost Taiwan Stock Market

The Taiwan stock market bounced higher again on Tuesday, one session after ending the three-day winning streak in which it had spiked almost 330 points or 1.9 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just beneath the 17,790-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the green again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat on easing Covid concerns and surging oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the stocks and financial shares, while the cement companies were mixed.

For the day, the index gained 120.16 points or 0.68 percent to finish at 17,789.27 after trading between 17,652.32 and 17,825.89.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial collected 0.67 percent, while Mega Financial shed 0.69 percent, CTBC Financial advanced 1.18 percent, Fubon Financial gained 0.94 percent, First Financial added 0.63 percent, E Sun Financial increased 0.54 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company dipped 0.17 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation climbed 1.13 percent, Hon Hai Precision jumped 1.46 percent, Largan Precision skyrocketed 6.17 percent, Catcher Technology rallied 2.61 percent, MediaTek soared 3.32 percent, Delta Electronics improved 0.76 percent, Formosa Plastic perked 1.47 percent, Asia Cement gathered 0.81 percent and Taiwan Cement slid 0.32 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as the major averages opened higher on Tuesday and accelerated into the close, finishing near daily highs.

The Dow surged 560.54 points or 1.60 percent to finish at 35,492.70, while the NASDAQ spiked 360.14 points or 2.40 percent to close at 15,341.09 and the S&P 500 jumped 81.21 points or 1.78 percent to end at 4,649.23.

Bargain hunting contributed to the strength on Wall Street as traders picked up stocks at reduced levels on the heels of recent weakness. Monday's steep drop dragged the tech-heavy NASDAQ to its lowest closing level in over two months.

The rebound followed a report from Moderna (MRNA) about the effectiveness of a booster dose of its Covid-19 vaccine against the Omicron variant - which said a booster dose of its Covid-19 vaccine increased antibody levels against Omicron.

Crude oil futures settled sharply higher Tuesday as prices rebounded from losses in the previous two sessions. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended up by $2.51 or 3.7 percent at $71.12 a barrel.

Closer to home, Taiwan will provide November numbers for unemployment later today; in October, the jobless rate was 3.84 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com