Indonesia Stock Market Poised To Add To Its Winnings

The Indonesia stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last six trading days since the end of the six-day winning streak in which it had climbed more than 120 points or 1.9 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just beneath the 6,555-point plateau and it's expected to tick higher again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat on easing Covid concerns and surging oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished slightly higher on Tuesday as gains from the cement and resource stocks were capped by weakness from the financials.

For the day, the index rose 7.20 points or 0.11 percent to finish at 6,554.31 after trading between 6,531.56 and 6,579.89.

Among the actives, Bank CIMB Niaga shed 0.52 percent, while Bank Negara Indonesia fell 0.37 percent, Bank Mandiri collected 1.06 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia sank 0.97 percent, Indosat retreated 1.69 percent, Indocement jumped 1.97 percent, Semen Indonesia improved 1.37 percent, United Tractors spiked 3.40 percent, Astra International lost 0.44 percent, Energi Mega Persada advanced 0.94 percent, Astra Agro Lestari climbed 1.05 percent, Aneka Tambang rallied 1.80 percent, Timah gathered 1.35 percent and Bumi Resources, Bank Danamon Indonesia, Indofood Suskes, Bakrie Sumatera Plantations, Vale Indonesia and Bank Central Asia were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as the major averages opened higher on Tuesday and accelerated into the close, finishing near daily highs.

The Dow surged 560.54 points or 1.60 percent to finish at 35,492.70, while the NASDAQ spiked 360.14 points or 2.40 percent to close at 15,341.09 and the S&P 500 jumped 81.21 points or 1.78 percent to end at 4,649.23.

Bargain hunting contributed to the strength on Wall Street as traders picked up stocks at reduced levels on the heels of recent weakness. Monday's steep drop dragged the tech-heavy NASDAQ to its lowest closing level in over two months.

The rebound followed a report from Moderna (MRNA) about the effectiveness of a booster dose of its Covid-19 vaccine against the Omicron variant - which said a booster dose of its Covid-19 vaccine increased antibody levels against Omicron.

Crude oil futures settled sharply higher Tuesday as prices rebounded from losses in the previous two sessions. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended up by $2.51 or 3.7 percent at $71.12 a barrel.

