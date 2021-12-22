European Economics Preview: UK Revised GDP Data Due

Revised quarterly national accounts data from the UK is due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK revised quarterly GDP data. The is forecast to grow 1.3 percent sequentially in the third quarter, after rising 5.5 percent in the second quarter.

At 2.45 am ET, the French statistical office Insee is slated to release producer prices for November. Economists expect producer prices to climb 2.5 percent on month, following a 2.9 percent rise in October.

At 3.00 am ET, producer prices data from Spain and final foreign trade data from Hungary are due.

Half an hour later, Statistics Sweden releases producer prices and retail sales data for November. Economists expect sales to fall 0.4 percent on month, offsetting the 0.4 percent rise in October.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.