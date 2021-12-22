Ireland Consumer Confidence Weakens To The Lowest Since February

Ireland's consumer confidence weakened to the lowest since February, as concerns around Covid and cost of living intensified, survey data from KBC Bank showed on Wednesday.

The KBC Bank consumer sentiment index fell to 74.9 in December from 83.1 in November.

"The sense that the pandemic and price pressures may prove more persistent and problematic than previously thought and the ghosts of previous spikes in both mean that, unfortunately, the December sentiment index speaks of seasonal fear rather than seasonal cheer," the KBC Bank said.

All the sub-indexes declined in December.

