Thailand Central Bank Keeps Rate On Hold

Thailand's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged, as widely expected, and downgraded its 2022 growth outlook citing risks posed by the Omicron outbreak.

At the Monetary Policy Committee meeting of the Bank of Thailand, policymakers unanimously voted to hold the key rate at 0.50 percent.

The bank had last reduced the rate by 25 basis points in May 2020.

The MPC expected that the domestic to grow 0.9 percent in 2021 and to expand 3.4 percent and 4.7 percent in 2022 and 2023, respectively, driven by domestic spending and a gradual improvement in foreign tourist figures.

But policymakers observed that the Omicron outbreak would affect the economy in early 2022. The outlook for 2022 was downgraded from 3.9 percent.

Inflation was expected to remain within the target in the medium term, with headline inflation projection at 1.2 percent, 1.7 percent, and 1.4 percent in 2021, 2022, and 2023, respectively.

Headline inflation increased temporarily due to supply-side factors, particularly energy prices, which were expected to subside in the second half of 2022.

The setback to the tourism sector caused by the spread of Omicron means rates are likely to remain at their current all-time low for some considerable time, Gareth Leather and Sophie Oudea, economists at Capital Economics, said.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.