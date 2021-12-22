France Producer Price Inflation Accelerates In November

France producer price inflation accelerated on strong energy prices in November, data from the statistical office Insee showed on Wednesday.

Producer prices surged 17.4 percent annually after rising 15.2 percent in October. The increase was largely driven by the 98.4 percent surge in coke and refined petroleum product prices.

On a monthly basis, domestic producer prices grew 3.5 percent in November, bigger than the 2.9 percent increase in October.

Producer prices for the overall domestic and foreign market logged an annual growth of 16.3 percent on year after climbing 14.3 percent in October. These were the highest increases recorded in the available data since January 1995.

