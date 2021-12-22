Taiwan Jobless Rate Falls In November

Taiwan's unemployment rate dropped in November, the Directorate General of Budget Accounting & Statistics, or DGBAS, reported Wednesday.

The unemployment rate fell slightly to a seasonally adjusted 3.71 percent from 3.84 percent in October. In the same period last year, the jobless rate was 3.76 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate came in at 3.66 percent versus 3.83 percent a month ago.

The number of unemployed persons was 436,000 in November, a decrease of 20,000 from the previous month.

At the same time, total employment increased by 32,000 from the last month to 11,477,000 in November.

