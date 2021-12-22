U.S. Q3 GDP Growth Unexpectedly Upwardly Revised To 2.3%

U.S. gross domestic product increased by more than previously estimated in the third quarter of 2021, according to revised data released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday.

The report said real GDP surged by 2.3 percent in the third quarter, reflecting an upward revision from the previously estimated 2.1 percent jump. Economists had expected the pace of GDP growth to be unrevised.

Despite the upward revision, the GDP growth in the third quarter still reflects a significant slowdown from the 6.7 percent spike in the second quarter.

Economic News

