European Economics Preview: Germany Import Price Data Due

Import price data from Germany is due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis releases Germany's import prices for November. Economists forecast import price inflation to ease to 19.6 percent from 21.7 percent in October.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE is scheduled to issue revised third quarter GDP data. The statistical office is expected to confirm 2 percent sequential growth.

At 4.00 am ET, consumer and confidence survey results are due from Italy. In the meantime, unemployment data is due from Poland.

At 5.00 am ET, the Hellenic Statistical Authority is set to publish Greece's quarterly unemployment data.

