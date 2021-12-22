Indonesia Stock Market Tipped To Remain Rangebound

The Indonesia stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last seven trading days since the end of the six-day winning streak in which it had climbed more than 120 points or 1.9 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just beneath the 6,530-point plateau although it's expected to tick higher again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian remains positive on easing concerns about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, plus support from crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares, cement companies and resource stocks.

For the day, the index sank 24.72 points or 0.38 percent to finish at the daily low of 6,529.59 after peaking at 6,592.17.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia shed 0.42 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga and Astra Agro Lestari both lost 0.52 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia slumped 1.12 percent, Bank Central Asia was down 0.68 percent, Bank Mandiri retreated 1.40 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia weakened 0.74 percent, Indosat tanked 3.00 percent, Indocement fell 0.43 percent, Semen Indonesia tumbled 2.36 percent, Indofood Suskes declined 1.18 percent, United Tractors skidded 1.02 percent, Astra International and Aneka Tambang both slid 0.44 percent, Energi Mega Persada sank 0.93 percent, Bakrie Sumatera Plantations advanced 0.93 percent, Vale Indonesia plunged 2.38 percent, Timah dropped 1.00 percent and Bumi Resources plummeted 2.99 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as the major averages shook off a sluggish start on Wednesday, quickly moving higher and finishing in the green.

The Dow jumped 261.19 points or 0.74 percent to finish at 35,753.89, while the NASDAQ spiked 180.81 points or 1.18 percent and the S&P 500 climbed 47.33 points or 1.02 percent to end at 4,696.56.

The markets drew strength from easing worries about Omicron and U.S. President Joe Biden's remarks that it is still possible to reach a deal with Senator Joe Manchin to push the $2 trillion Build Back Better bill through Congress.

Adding to the positive sentiment, the Conference Board reported that consumer confidence improved by much more than expected in the month of December.

Crude oil futures settled sharply higher Wednesday after data showed a larger than expected drop in U.S. crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February spiked $1.64 or 2.3 percent at $72.76 a barrel.

