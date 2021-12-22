Australia Private Sector Credit Jumps 0.9% In November

Private sector credit in Australia was up 0.9 percent on month in November, the Reserve Bank of Australia said on Thursday - accelerating from 0.5 percent in October.

On a yearly basis, credit spiked 6.6 percent, rising from 5.7 percent in the previous month.

Housing credit was up 0.7 percent on month and 7.1 on year, while personal credit rose 0.6 percent on month and fell 3.5 percent on year and credit climbed 1.6 percent on month and 7.3 percent on year.

Broad money was up 0.9 percent on month and 8.3 percent on year.

Economic News

