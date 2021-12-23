Singapore Inflation Rises In November

Singapore consumer price inflation increased in November, data published by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Ministry of Trade and Industry showed on Thursday.

Consumer price inflation rose to 3.8 percent in November from 3.2 percent in October. Economists had expected a 3.35 percent rise.

This latest acceleration in inflation was largely due to a rise in prices for private transport and core inflation private.

MAS core inflation rose to 1.6 percent in November from 1.5 percent in the previous month.

The increase in the core rate was largely driven by higher services inflation.

For 2021 as a whole, MAS core inflation is expected to average 0.9 percent, while overall inflation is forecast to come in between 1.5-2.5 percent in 2022.

