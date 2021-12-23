Japan Leading Index Increases Less Than Estimates

Japan's leading index increased less than estimated in October, final data from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday.

The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, rose to 101.5 in October from 100.2 in September. According to the initial estimate, the reading was 102.1.

The coincident index increased to 89.8 in October from 88.7 in the previous month. In the initial estimate, the reading was 89.9.

The lagging index declined to 93.1 in October versus 93.2 in the initial estimate. In September, the reading was 93.4.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.