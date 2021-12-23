Finland Producer Price Inflation Rises In November

Finland's producer price inflation increased in November, data from Statistics Finland showed on Thursday.

Producer prices increased 21.0 percent year-on-year in November, following a 20.8 percent rise in October.

The increase in the producer prices for manufactured products was particularly attributable to risen prices of oil products, basic metals, paper and paper products from November last year.

Import prices grew 25.2 percent annually in November and export prices rose 22.1 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.9 percent in November, after a 1.2 percent increase in the prior month.



