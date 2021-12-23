Taiwan Industrial Production Surges In November

Taiwan's industrial production accelerated in November, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Thursday.

Industrial output grew 12.19 percent year-on-year in November, after an 11.6 percent increase October.

Manufacturing output rose 13.13 percent in November, following an 11.92 percent in the previous month. Electricity, gas and water supply output rose 2.56 percent.

Meanwhile, mining and quarrying declined 1.25 percent and water supply output decreased 5.24 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial production increased 0.21 percent in November, after a 0.51 percent growth in the prior month.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the retail sales grew 6.3 percent annually in November.

