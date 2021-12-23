Italy Consumer Confidence Improves In December

Italy's consumer confidence improved in December, survey results from the statistical office Istat showed on Thursday.

The consumer confidence index rose to 117.7 in December from 117.5 in November. Economists had expected a score of 116.2.

The manufacturing confidence index decreased to 115.2 in December from 115.9 in the previous month. Economists had forecast a score of 115.3.

The economic sentiment index declined to 139.6 in December from 139.8 in the prior month.

The confidence grew to 115.6 in December from 115.2 in the preceding month.

In construction, the sentiment index increased to 159.1 from 157.4 in the prior month.

The indicator for services sector fell to 110.2 from 111.3 in November and that for retail rose to 107.4 from 106.8.

