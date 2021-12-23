Japan Inflation Data Due On Friday

Japan will on Friday see November numbers for consumer prices and housing starts, headlining a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In October, overall inflation was down 0.3 percent on month and up 0.1 percent on year, while core CPI was also up an annual 0.1 percent. Housing starts are tipped to rise 7.1 percent on year, slowing from 10.4 percent in the previous month.

Singapore will release November data for industrial production, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 0.4 percent on month and an increase of 13.4 percent on year. That follows the 2.4 percent monthly increase and the 16.9 percent yearly gain in October.

Finally, the in Indonesia are closed on Friday in observance of Christmas Eve; they will re-open on Tuesday.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.