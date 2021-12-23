European Stocks Close Higher For 3rd Straight Day

European stocks closed higher on Thursday, extending gains to a third straight session, amid optimism about growth as concerns about the severity of the Omicron variant of the eased a bit.

Separate studies have indicated the new strain poses a lower risk of severe disease and hospitalization than the Delta variant. However, the World Health Organization and some experts have cautioned that it is too early to draw conclusions on the Omicron variant's severity.

The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.97%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 0.43%, Germany's DAX surged up 1.04%, France's CAC 40 moved up 0.77% and Switzerland's SMI ended 0.56% up.

Among other in Europe, Belgium, Czech Republic, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Sweden ended with sharp to moderate gains.

Austria and Russia drifted lower, while Denmark and Turkey closed flat.

In the UK market, Melrose Industries, M&G, IAG, Rolls-Royce Holdings, Aveva Group, Phoenix Group Holdings, ABRDN, Compass Group, Standard Chartered, JD Sports Fashion, Smith (DS) and Schrodders gained 1.5 to 2.3%.

Flutter Entertainment gained about 2% after saying it has acquired online gaming operator Sisal from CVC Capital Partners Fund for 1.62 billion pounds ($2.16 billion).

Evraz, Dechra Phramceuticals, British Amerian Tobacco, Hikma Pharmaceuticals and B&M European Value Retail lost 1 to 2.3%.

In the French market, Faurecia and Valeo both gained more than 3%. Safran, Renault, Saint Gobain, Schneider Electric, Credit Agricole, AXA, Legrand, Societe Generale, Unibail Rodamco, Publicis Groupe, STMicroElectronics, Bouygues, BNP Paribas and Vinci advanced 1 to 2.5%.

ArcelorMittal and Hermes International closed lower by about 2% and 1.1%, respectively.

In Germany, Continental gained about 2.5% after the company's CEO told a magazine that the automotive supplier could hit the upper end of its profit margin outlook in 2021.

MTU Aero Engines, Porsche Automobil, BMW, Bayer, Deutsche Bank, Fresenius Medical Care, Linde, Siemens, Covestro, Deutsche Telekom, Fresenius and BASF gained 1.4 to 2.5%.

Shares of Swiss building materials firm Holcim rallied sharply after the company said it has signed an agreement to acquire Malarkey Roofing Products, a company in the U.S. residential roofing market.

On a light day on the economic front, preliminary data from Destatis showed that German import price index rose 24.7% year-on-year in November, following a 21.7% increase in October. Economists had forecast a score of 22.3%.

The pace of increase was the fastest since October 1974, when import prices rose 28.8%.

UK car production logged its biggest fall for the month of November since 1984 amid shortage of semiconductors, data published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, or SMMT, showed.

Car output fell 28.7% year-on-year to 75,756 units in November. This was the fifth consecutive month of decline.

