Israeli Study Shows Hope Of Treating Autism With Cannabis

According to research conducted by Israeli scientists, using cannabis products on autistic mice has made them less compulsive and more social and the same effect can be reached in humans as well.

The research, conducted by Ph.D. student Shani Poleg and Prof. Daniel Offen of the Sackler Faculty of Medicine, Felsenstein Medical Research Center, and Sagol School of Neuroscience, was published in Translational Psychology published by Nature.

Professor Offen said, "The usual process for testing new medications involves research in Petri dishes, followed by animal models and finally a clinical study in humans. With medicinal cannabis the process has been reversed: treatments began in humans. Since cannabis is not defined as a medication, trials have already been conducted in children and adolescents with autism - without any preliminary studies addressing issues like the effect of cannabis on biochemical processes in the brain, spinal fluid or blood, and who can benefit from which type of cannabis oil. There is a great deal of misinformation on the subject of medicinal cannabis and autism, and Shani Peleg's doctoral project represents pioneering basic research with regard to treating autism with cannabis oil."

According to the research, at least 1% of al autism cases have shown a mutation in the Shank3 gene which results in social deficiencies and compulsive behavior. The researchers have used a similar model on animals to understand the effect of cannabis oil in alleviating the symptoms.

"We saw that cannabis oil has a favorable effect on compulsive and anxious behaviors in model animals," said Shani Poleg. "According to the prevailing theory, autism involves overarousal of the brain which causes compulsive behavior. In the lab, in addition to the behavioral results, we saw a significant decrease in the concentration of the arousing neurotransmitter glutamate in the spinal fluid - which can explain the reduction in behavioral symptoms."

The study also elaborated that it is THC that has been proven to be effective against autism. THC is also the compound behind the euphoric sensation often followed by cannabis consumption. However, the study has confirmed that the amount of THC present in the substance in nominal. Poleg said, "the strains used for treating autism usually contain very little THC, due to apprehension regarding both the euphoria and possible long-term effects."

The scientists also think that if medicinal cannabis is used, the amount of THC and CBD will be even less required. The primary focus of the study is going to find a sustainable treatment for autism to bring the affected back to the mainstream of life.

