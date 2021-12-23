Win Streak May Continue For South Korea Stock Market

The South Korea stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, collecting more than 35 points or 1.2 percent along the way. The KOSPI now sits just beneath the 3,000-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Friday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat on easing virus concerns, rising crude oil prices and solid economic data. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the stocks and automobile producers, while the financials were mixed.

For the day, the index added 13.69 points or 0.46 percent to finish at 2,998.17 after trading between 2,980.91 and 3,000.70. Volume was 476 million shares worth 9.2 trillion won. There were 477 gainers and 358 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial dipped 0.26 percent, while KB Financial collected 0.53 percent, Hana Financial rose 0.11 percent, Samsung Electronics gained 0.63 percent, LG Electronics soared 5.70 percent, SK Hynix added 0.39 percent, Naver dipped 0.13 percent, LG Chem jumped 1.44 percent, S-Oil improved 1.49 percent, SK Innovation spiked 1.88 percent, POSCO perked 0.53 percent, SK Telecom was up 0.16 percent, KEPCO increased 0.47 percent, Hyundai Motor climbed 1.21 percent, Kia Motors gathered 0.36 percent and Lotte Chemical was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened higher on Thursday and remained comfortably in the green throughout the session, ending near record highs.

The Dow jumped 196.67 points or 0.55 percent to finish at 35,950.56, while the NASDAQ climbed 131.48 points or 0.85 percent to close at 15,653.37 and the S&P 500 rose 29.23 points or 0.62 percent to end at 4,725.79. For the holiday-shortened week, the NASDAQ spiked 3.2 percent, the S&P improved 2.3 percent and the Dow gained 1.7 percent.

Easing concerns about the Omicron variant of the contributed to the continued strength on Wall Street, as separate studies have indicated the new strain poses a lower risk of severe disease and hospitalization than the Delta variant.

Traders were also reacting to a slew of economic data, including a Labor Department report showing first-time claims for U.S. jobless benefits came in flat last week. Also, the Commerce Department said new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods spiked much more than expected in November.

Meanwhile, the Commerce Department also noted a continued acceleration in the pace of core consumer price growth last month, and also that new home sales skyrocketed.

Crude oil futures extended gains to a third straight day amid hopes about outlook for energy demand as concerns about Omicron variant of the coronavirus faded. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended higher by $1.03 or 1.4 percent at $73.79 a barrel.

