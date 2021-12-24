Dutch GDP Grows More Than Estimated In Q3

The Dutch grew more than initially estimated in the third quarter driven by higher household spending, revised data from the statistical office CBS showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product grew 2.1 percent sequentially, instead of 1.9 percent estimated on November 16. However, this was slower than the 3.8 percent growth seen in the second quarter.

On a yearly basis, GDP advanced 5.2 percent versus the previous estimate of 5 percent and the 10.4 percent expansion logged in the second quarter.

On the expenditure-side, household spending and government consumption growth rates were revised up. Meanwhile, investment and trade balance declined from the previous quarter.

According to the second estimate, employment increased by 158,000 from the preceding quarter.

