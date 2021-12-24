Singapore Manufacturing Output Growth Moderates In November

Singapore's manufacturing output logged a double-digit growth in November but the pace of expansion eased, data from the Economic Development Board showed on Friday.

Manufacturing output rose 14.6 percent year-on-year in November, following a 17.0 percent rise in October. This was the second consecutive expansion and exceeded economists' forecast of +13.4 percent.

Excluding biomedical, manufacturing output growth improved to 12.4 percent from 9.7 percent a month ago.

Month-on-month, manufacturing output gained 2.3 percent versus 2.4 percent in October.

All clusters of manufacturing reported growth from the previous year. Transport engineering logged the biggest annual increase of 31.2 percent, followed by a 20.1 percent rise in biomedical manufacturing.

Precision engineering and electronics rose 13.7 percent and 10.2 percent, respectively. General manufacturing climbed 8.8 percent and chemicals by 8.5 percent, data showed.

