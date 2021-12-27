Norway Retail Sales Growth Stable In November

Norway's retail sales grew at a steady pace in November, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Monday.

Retail sales gained 0.9 percent month-on-month in November, same as seen in October.

Sales not in stores rose 6.1 percent monthly in November. Sales of other household equipment increased 6.5 percent and those of information, communication and gained 3.9 percent.

Sales of automotive fuels gained 2.7 percent and those of food and beverages rose 0.2 percent.

Excluding motor vehicles and gas stations, retail sales rose 0.7 percent monthly in November, after a 1.3 percent increase in the preceding month.

On a year-on-year basis, retail sales fell 4.4 percent in November, following a 3.3 percent decrease in the prior month.

