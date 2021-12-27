Finland Consumer Sentiment, Industrial Confidence Weakens

Finland's consumer confidence and industrial morale weakened in December, separate survey results showed on Monday.

The consumer sentiment index decreased to -3.5 in December from 1.2 in November, Statistics Finland said.

All the four components weakened in December when compared to the previous month.

Data was collected from 913 persons between December 1 and 16.

Separately, data from the Confederation of Finnish Industries showed that the manufacturing confidence index fell to 18 in December from 23 in November. The reading was above the long-term average of +1.

The construction confidence indicator rose to 14 in December from 13 in the previous month. The reading was above the long-term average of -6.

The service sector confidence indicator improved to 21 in December from 20 in the previous month.

The retail trade confidence fell eight points to 8 in December, which was above the long-term average of -1.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.