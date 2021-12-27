Sensex, Nifty End Modestly Higher

Indian shares recovered from an early slide to end higher on Monday, with financials, IT, power and pharma stocks leading the surge.

Cues from Asia and Europe were mixed as renewed concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant of offset investor optimism over a weekend pledge of greater economic support from China's central bank.

Airlines across the world cancelled just under 8,000 flights over the three-day Christmas weekend due to the spread of the Omicron variant, flight delays and cancellations related to staff shortages.

China reported its highest daily rise in local Covid-19 cases in 21 months over the weekend, pushing regions into lockdowns and tighter social restrictions.

Britain, where Omicron is the dominant variant, has been reporting more than 100,000 cases in a single day. France has also reported cases above that figure for the first time.

In the United States, the Omicron variant's daily cases have breached those of the Delta wave.

The benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex ended up 295.93 points, or 0.52 percent, at 57,420.24 while the broader NSE Nifty index rose 82.50 points, or 0.49 percent, to 17,086.25.

Tech Mahindra rallied as much as 3.4 percent, while UPL, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, and Cipla rose 1-2 percent.

Among those that declined, ONGC, Britannia Industries and Hindalco fell about 1 percent.

RBL Bank shares crashed 18 percent after the sudden exit of long-standing MD and CEO Vishwavir Ahuja.

Amid concerns around the bank's asset quality, the RBI has come out with a statement to clarify that the bank is well capitalized and its financial position remains satisfactory.

Shares of HP Adhesives got listed at ?315 per share on the NSE and closed the session at ?330.75, a premium of around 20.7 percent as compared to its IPO issue price of ?274 a share.

GMR Infrastructure surged 7.9 percent after the Group signed shareholders agreement with Indonesia's Angkasa Pura II for the development of Medan Airport.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis