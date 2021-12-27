Futures Pointing To Continued Strength On Wall Street

The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a higher open on Monday, with stocks likely to add to the strong gains posted last week.

Stocks moved mostly higher during trading on Thursday, extending the strong upward move seen over the two previous sessions. With the continued advance, the S&P 500 ended the session at a new record closing high.

The major averages pulled back off their best levels going into the close but remained firmly positive. The Dow climbed 196.67 points or 0.6 percent to 35,950.56, the Nasdaq advanced 131.48 points or 0.9 percent to 15,653.37 and the S&P 500 rose 29.23 points or 0.6 percent to 4,725.79.

For the holiday-shortened week, the Nasdaq spiked by 3.2 percent, the S&P 500 surged up by 2.3 percent and the Dow jumped by 1.7 percent.

Easing concerns about the Omicron variant of the contributed to the continued strength on Wall Street, as separate studies have indicated the new strain poses a lower risk of severe disease and hospitalization than the Delta variant.

However, experts such as the World Health Organization have cautioned that it is too early to draw conclusions on the new variant's severity.

Traders were also reacting to a slew of U.S. economic data, including reports on weekly jobless claims, durable goods orders and personal income and spending.

The Labor Department released a report before the start of trading showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits came in flat in the week ended December 18th.

The report said initial jobless claims were unchanged from the previous week's revised level of 205,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 205,000 from the 206,000 originally reported for the previous week.

A separate report released by the Commerce Department showed new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods spiked much more than expected in the month of November.

The Commerce Department said durable goods orders surged up by 2.5 percent in November following a revised 0.1 percent uptick in October.

Economists expected durable goods orders to jump by 1.6 percent compared to the 0.4 percent drop that had been reported for the previous month.

Excluding a sharp increase in orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders climbed by 0.8 percent in November after rising by 0.3 percent in October. Ex-transportation orders were expected to increase by 0.6 percent.

Meanwhile, the Commerce Department also released a report showing a continued acceleration in the pace of core consumer price growth.

A reading on inflation said to be preferred by the Federal Reserve showed the annual rate of core consumer price growth accelerated to 4.7 percent in November from 4.2 percent in October.

The annual rate of core consumer price growth exceeded the 4.5 percent expected by economists, reaching the highest level since 1989.

The data was included as part of a report showing personal income and spending both increased in line with economist estimates in November.

Another Commerce Department report showed new home sales skyrocketed in the month of November, although the sharp increase came from a substantially downwardly revised level in October.

Tobacco stocks skyrocketed over the course of the session, driving the NYSE Arca Tobacco Index up by 4.1 percent to its best closing level in a month.

22nd Century Group (XXII) led the sector higher, soaring by 38.6 percent after the FDA authorized the marketing of the company's VLN King and VLN Menthol King reduced nicotine content cigarettes as a modified risk tobacco product.

Significant strength was also visible among transportation stocks, as reflected by the 1.4 percent gain posted by the Dow Jones Transportation Average.

Networking stocks also turned in a strong performance on the day, with the NYSE Arca Networking Index climbing by 1.1 percent to a new record closing high.

Semiconductor, chemical and brokerage stocks also saw notable strength, moving higher along with most of the other major sectors.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are sliding $0.76 to $73.04 a barrel after jumping $1.03 to $73.79 a barrel last Thursday. Meanwhile, after climbing $9.50 to $1,811.70 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are falling $4.90 to $1,806.80 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 114.74 yen versus the 114.40 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1312 compared to last Thursday's $1.1319.

Asia

Asian stocks were mostly lower in thin holiday trade on Monday amid nervousness around the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Airlines across the world cancelled just under 8,000 flights over the three-day Christmas weekend due to the spread of the Omicron variant, flight delays and cancellations related to staff shortages.

Many regional including Australia, Hong Kong and New Zealand were closed for holidays.

Chinese shares fluctuated before finishing marginally lower for the day after official data showed profits at China's industrial firms grew at a much slower pace in November.

The downside was capped after the People's Bank of China pledged greater support for the real , and said it will make monetary policy more forward-looking and targeted.

Japan's Nikkei index slipped 0.37 percent to end at 28,676.46 after China reported its highest daily rise in local Covid-19 cases in 21 months over the weekend, pushing regions into lockdowns and tighter social restrictions.

Global investor SoftBank Group lost about 3 percent on news that Credit Suisse may seek legal information against the Japanese company to recover certain funds.

Chip-related stocks such as Tokyo Electron and Advantest gained 2.1 percent and 0.8 percent respectively.

Uniqlo clothing shop operator Fast Retailing declined 1.8 percent after new cases of community transmission of the Omicron variant spread major cities.

South Korea's Kospi average dropped 0.43 percent to 2,999.55 due to year-end profit taking. SK Hynix gave up 1.6 percent and Naver shed 0.9 percent while LG Chem rose 1 percent.

Europe

European stocks were mixed in lackluster trade on Monday, as investors continued to fret about a surge of Covid-19 cases around the world and its economic impact on the economic recovery.

Britain, where Omicron is the dominant variant, has been reporting more than 100,000 cases in a single day. France has also reported cases above that figure for the first time.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 edged up 0.2 percent to 483.23 and the German DAX was marginally higher while France's CAC 40 index was little changed with a negative bias.

Trading volumes were thin across the region due to a holiday in London.

U.S. Economic Reports

The Treasury Department is scheduled to announce the results of this month's auction of $56 billion worth of two-year notes at 1 pm ET.

