South Korea Consumer Confidence Index Slips To 103.9 - BoK

Consumer sentiment in South Korea ebbed in December, the Bank of Korea said on Tuesday with a consumer confidence index score of 103.9 - down from 107.6 in November.

Consumer sentiment regarding current living standards was one point lower than in November, at 91, and the outlook was one point lower at 96. Consumer sentiment for future household income was one point lower than in November at 100, while the outlook was five points lower at 110.

Consumer sentiment concerning current domestic economic conditions was two points lower than in November at 79, while the outlook was eight points lower at 88.

The expected inflation rate for the upcoming year was 2.6 percent.

Economic News

