Thai Stock Market Expected To Find Traction On Tuesday

The Thai stock market has finished lower in back-to-back sessions, slipping not quite 5 points or 0.3 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,635-point plateau although it's likely to stop the bleeding on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is optimistic on easing fears regarding the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SET finished barely lower on Monday following mixed performances from the financial shares and the energy producers.

For the day, the index eased 0.72 percent or 0.04 percent to finish at 1,636.50 after trading between 1,632.79 and 1,642.42. Volume was 20.516 billion shares worth 51.480 billion baht. There were 1,023 decliners and 503 gainers, with 592 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info shed 0.45 percent, while Thailand Airport dropped 0.83 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical added 0.44 percent, CP All Public lost 0.43 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods fell 0.42 percent, Energy Absolute gained 0.53 percent, Gulf improved 0.57 percent, IRPC slid 0.53 percent, Krung Thai Card, True Corporation and PTT Exploration and Production all rose 0.43 percent, PTT Oil & Retail surged 3.85 percent, PTT sank 0.66 percent, PTT Global Chemical retreated 1.28 percent, SCG Packaging was up 0.36 percent, Siam Concrete eased 0.26 percent, TTB Bank collected 0.74 percent and Bangkok Bank, Bangkok Expressway, BTS Group, Kasikornbank, Krung Thai Bank and Siam Commercial Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as the major averages opened higher on Monday and accelerated as the day progressed, ending at or near record closing highs.

The Dow spiked 351.82 points or 0.98 percent to finish at 36,302.38, while the NASDAQ surged 217.89 points or 1.39 percent to end at 15,871.26 and the S&P 500 gained 65.40 points or 1.38 percent to close at 4,791.19.

The continued strength on Wall Street came amid easing concerns about the economic impact of the Omicron variant of the . While Omicron seems to be more transmissible, the new strain purportedly causes milder symptoms and could accelerate the end of the pandemic.

Stocks may also have benefitted from so-called window-dressing going into the end of the year, with traders looking to boost the value of the portfolios.

Crude oil futures ended sharply higher Monday amid hopes the Omicron variant will not any significantly impact global economic recovery. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended up by $1.78 or 2.4 percent at $75.57 a barrel.

