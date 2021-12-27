Additional Support Expected For Malaysia Stock Market

The Malaysia stock market has climbed higher in four straight sessions, advancing almost 45 points or 3 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,535-point plateau and it's expected to add to its winnings again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is optimistic on easing fears regarding the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financials, plantations, telecoms and glove makers.

For the day, the index climbed 17.46 points or 1.15 percent to finish at 1,533.91 after trading between 1,515.10 and 1,535.93. Volume was 2.207 billion shares worth 1.359 billion ringgit. There were 486 gainers and 334 decliners.

Among the actives, Axiata accelerated 1.63 percent, while CIMB Group gained 0.56 percent, Dialog Group surged 3.27 percent, Digi.com soared 2.56 percent, Genting was up 0.43 percent, Hartalega Holdings gathered 1.27 percent, IHH Healthcare rallied 1.37 percent, IOI Corporation rose 0.80 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong added 0.93 percent, Maybank increased 0.61 percent, Maxis strengthened 1.60 percent, MISC perked 1.15 percent, MRDIY lost 0.56 percent, Petronas Chemicals and Petronas Dagangan both gained 0.91 percent, PPB Group rose 0.24 percent, Press Metal spiked 2.17 percent, Public Bank collected 0.73 percent, RHB Capital and Telekom Malaysia both improved 0.56 percent, Sime Darby climbed 1.35 percent, Sime Darby Plantations jumped 1.62 percent, Tenaga Nasional advanced 1.07 percent, Top Glove skyrocketed 7.76 percent and Genting Malaysia and INARI both were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as the major averages opened higher on Monday and accelerated as the day progressed, ending at or near record closing highs.

The Dow spiked 351.82 points or 0.98 percent to finish at 36,302.38, while the NASDAQ surged 217.89 points or 1.39 percent to end at 15,871.26 and the S&P 500 gained 65.40 points or 1.38 percent to close at 4,791.19.

The continued strength on Wall Street came amid easing concerns about the economic impact of the Omicron variant of the . While Omicron seems to be more transmissible, the new strain purportedly causes milder symptoms and could accelerate the end of the pandemic.

Stocks may also have benefitted from so-called window-dressing going into the end of the year, with traders looking to boost the value of the portfolios.

Crude oil futures ended sharply higher Monday amid hopes the Omicron variant will not any significantly impact global economic recovery. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended up by $1.78 or 2.4 percent at $75.57 a barrel.

Closer to home, Malaysia will provide November figures for imports, exports and trade balance later today. In October, imports were worth MYR88.18 billion and exports were at MYR114.43 billion for a trade surplus of MYR26.2 billion.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com