Japan Jobless Rate Climbs To 2.8% In November

The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.8 percent in November, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday.

That missed expectations for 2.7 percent, which would have been unchanged from the October reading.

The jobs-to-applications ratio was 1.15, unchanged from the previous month but shy of expectations for 1.16.

The participation rate was 62.0 - unchanged and in line with forecasts.

Economic News

