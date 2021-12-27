Japan Industrial Output Jumps 7.2% In November

Industrial production in Japan climbed a seasonally adjusted 7.2 percent on month in November, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Tuesday.

That beat expectations for an increase of 4.8 percent and was up from the 1.8 percent gain in October.

On a yearly basis, industrial production improved 5.4 percent - again topping forecasts for a gain of 2.5 percent following the 4.1 percent contraction in the previous month.

Upon the release of the data, the METI upgraded its assessment of industrial production, saying that it now showing signs of an upward movement.

