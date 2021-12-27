Hong Kong Stock Market May See Additional Support

Ahead of Monday's holiday for Christmas, the

The Hong Kong stock market had finished higher in four straight sessions, advancing more than 470 points or 2 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 23,225-point plateau and it's looking at another positive lead on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is optimistic on easing fears regarding the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the financials, properties and casinos, while the stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index perked 30.16 points or 0.13 percent to finish at 23,223.76 after trading between 23,186.57 and 23,383.19.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies dropped 0.32 percent, while AIA Group rose 0.25 percent, Alibaba Group and Meituan both lost 0.26 percent, Alibaba Health Info retreated 0.91 percent, ANTA Sports gained 0.35 percent, China Life Insurance sank 0.46 percent, China Mengniu Dairy jumped 1.13 percent, China Resources Land fell 0.15 percent, CITIC gathered 0.91 percent, CNOOC spiked 1.00 percent, Country Garden declined 1.35 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical increased 0.24 percent, Galaxy Entertainment surged 2.11 percent, Hang Lung Properties added 0.38 percent, Henderson Land soared 1.38 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas was up 0.17 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.46 percent, Li Ning tumbled 1.57 percent, Techtronic Industries rallied 0.98 percent, WuXi Biologics skidded 0.68 percent and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec), Longfor, New World Development, Xiaomi Corporation and Hengan International were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as the major averages opened higher on Monday and accelerated as the day progressed, ending at or near record closing highs.

The Dow spiked 351.82 points or 0.98 percent to finish at 36,302.38, while the NASDAQ surged 217.89 points or 1.39 percent to end at 15,871.26 and the S&P 500 gained 65.40 points or 1.38 percent to close at 4,791.19.

The continued strength on Wall Street came amid easing concerns about the economic impact of the Omicron variant of the . While Omicron seems to be more transmissible, the new strain purportedly causes milder symptoms and could accelerate the end of the pandemic.

Stocks may also have benefitted from so-called window-dressing going into the end of the year, with traders looking to boost the value of the portfolios.

Crude oil futures ended sharply higher Monday amid hopes the Omicron variant will not any significantly impact global economic recovery. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended up by $1.78 or 2.4 percent at $75.57 a barrel.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will see November data for imports, exports and trade balance later today. In October, imports were worth HKD448.74 billion and exports were at HKD418.28 billion for a trade deficit of HKD30.46 billion.

