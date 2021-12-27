Indonesia Stock Market May Add To Its Winnings

The Indonesia stock market has tracked higher in three consecutive trading days, gathering more than 45 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,575-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Tuesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian is optimistic on easing fears regarding the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The JCI finished slightly higher on Monday following gains from the cement companies and mixed performances from the financials and resource stocks.

For the day, the index rose 12.54 points or 0.19 percent to finish at 6,575.44 after trading between 6,562.55 and 6,588.43.

Among the actives, Bank CIMB Niaga climbed 1.56 percent, while Bank Negara Indonesia collected 0.37 percent, Bank Central Asia increased 0.68 percent, Bank Mandiri sank 0.71 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia slid 0.25 percent, Indosat surged 6.79 percent, Indocement and Semen Indonesia both jumped 1.72 percent, Indofood Suskes slid 0.39 percent, United Tractors shed 0.56 percent, Bakrie Sumatera Plantations improved 0.92 percent, Astra Agro Lestari added 0.52 percent, Aneka Tambang advanced 0.88 percent, Timah gained 0.68 percent, Bumi Resources plunged 3.03 percent and Bank Danamon Indonesia, Vale Indonesia, Energi Mega Persada and Astra International were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as the major averages opened higher on Monday and accelerated as the day progressed, ending at or near record closing highs.

The Dow spiked 351.82 points or 0.98 percent to finish at 36,302.38, while the NASDAQ surged 217.89 points or 1.39 percent to end at 15,871.26 and the S&P 500 gained 65.40 points or 1.38 percent to close at 4,791.19.

The continued strength on Wall Street came amid easing concerns about the economic impact of the Omicron variant of the . While Omicron seems to be more transmissible, the new strain purportedly causes milder symptoms and could accelerate the end of the pandemic.

Stocks may also have benefitted from so-called window-dressing going into the end of the year, with traders looking to boost the value of the portfolios.

Crude oil futures ended sharply higher Monday amid hopes the Omicron variant will not any significantly impact global economic recovery. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended up by $1.78 or 2.4 percent at $75.57 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis