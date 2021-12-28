Singapore Import, Export Price Data Due On Wednesday

Singapore will on Wednesday release November numbers for import, export and producer prices, setting the pace for a light day in Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In October, import prices rose 20.0 percent on year, while export prices jumped an annual 20.7 percent and producer prices spiked 25.4 percent.

Thailand will provide November figures for industrial production, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 2.7 percent on year - slowing from 2.91 percent in October.

The Philippines will see November data for producer prices; in October, prices were up 0.1 percent on year.

