Japan Construction Order Growth Surges In November

Japan's construction orders grew at a significantly faster annual pace in November compared to the previous month, preliminary data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism showed Tuesday.

Orders at the big 50 constructors grew 11.6 percent year-on-year following a 2.1 percent increase in October. Demand rose for a third straight month.

In September, orders surged 27.3 percent from the same month last year.

Domestic orders increased 15.0 percent annually in November after a 1.4 percent gain in the previous month.

In the April to November period, construction orders rose 11.2 percent from a year ago.

