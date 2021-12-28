Lithuania Retail Sales Growth Strengthens

Lithuania's retail sales growth strengthened in November after weakening in the previous month, preliminary data from the statistical office showed Tuesday.

Retail turnover increased a working-day adjusted 10.8 percent year-on-year after a 9.0 percent rise in October. In September, sales grew 11.3 percent.

Food product sales increased 2.2 percent and sales of non-food products surged 18.1 percent. Automotive fuel sales climbed 9.9 percent.

Compared to the previous month, the retail turnover rose a seasonally and working-day adjusted 1.5 percent in November.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.