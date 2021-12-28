Spanish Retail Sales Rebound In November

Spain's retail sales grew at the fastest pace in six months in November after declining in the previous month, preliminary data from the statistical office INE showed Tuesday.

Retail sales rose a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 4.9 percent year-on-year following a 0.7 percent fall in October.



The increase was the strongest since May, when retail sales surged nearly 20 percent.

On a non-adjusted basis, retail sales increased 5.9 percent annually after a 2.5 percent fall in the previous month.

Food sales increased 1.6 percent and non-food product sales rose 7.0 percent.

Excluding sales at service stations, retail sales grew an adjusted 4.7 percent.

Compared to the previous month, retail sales grew a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 5.1 percent after a 0.1 percent drop in October.

