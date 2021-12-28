U.S. Stocks May Continue To Benefit From Easing Omicron Concerns

The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a higher open on Tuesday, with stocks likely to extend the upward trend seen over the past several sessions.

Easing concerns about the impact of the Omicron variant of the may contribute to continued strength on Wall Street.

Helping offset worries about the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has shortened the recommended isolation time to for asymptomatic people with Covid-19 to 5 days from 10 days.

The CDC said the change is motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of Covid transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the 1-2 days prior to onset of symptoms and the 2-3 days after.

"Therefore, people who test positive should isolate for 5 days and, if asymptomatic at that time, they may leave isolation if they can continue to mask for 5 days to minimize the risk of infecting others," the CDC said.

The may also continue to benefit from so-called "window dressing" going into the end of the year, although trading activity may be somewhat subdued amid another light day on the U.S. economic front,

Stocks moved sharply higher during trading on Monday, adding to the strong gains posted last week. With the continued upward move, the S&P 500 reached a new record closing high.

The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 reached new highs going into the close of trading. The Dow jumped 351.82 points or 1 percent to 36,302.38, the Nasdaq spiked 217.89 points or 1.4 percent to 15,871.26 and the S&P 500 surged 65.40 points or 1.4 percent to 4,791.19.

The continued strength on Wall Street came amid easing concerns about the economic impact of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

While Omicron seems to be more transmissible, the new strain purportedly causes milder symptoms and could potentially accelerate the end of the pandemic.

Stocks may also have benefitted from so-called "window-dressing" going into the end of the year, with traders looking to boost the value of the portfolios.

Semiconductor stocks showed a substantial move to the upside on the day, driving the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index up by 2.7 percent to a new record closing high.

Significant strength was also visible among networking stocks, as reflected by the 2.4 percent jump by the NYSE Arca Networking Index. The index has also reached a new record closing high.

Energy, software and commercial real estate stocks also saw considerable strength, moving higher along with most of the other major sectors.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are jumping $1.01 to $76.58 a barrel after surging $1.78 to $75.57 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after slipping $2.90 to $1,808.80 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are climbing $9.90 to $1,818.70 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 114.82 yen compared to the 114.87 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1327 compared to yesterday's $1.1328.

Asia

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Tuesday after the S&P 500 end at a record high in its fourth straight day of gains overnight. Traders also evaluated the resilience of the global recovery to a record spike in coronavirus cases.

Chinese shares eked out modest gains as authorities unveiled sweeping regulations governing overseas share sales by the country's firms and the People's Bank of China injected 200 billion yuan ($31.39 billion) into the banking system through seven-day reverse repos.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 14.14 points, or 0.4 percent, to 3,630.11, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index ended up 0.2 percent at 23,280.56.

China Evergrande Group shares jumped more than 8 percent after the embattled property developer said it had made initial progress in resuming construction work.

Japanese shares hit a one-month high, led by gains by stocks. Sentiment was also bolstered by data showing Japan's factory output surged in November.

The Nikkei 225 Index rallied 392.70 points, or 1.4 percent, to 29,069.16, its highest level since November 25. The broader Topix closed 1.4 percent higher at 2,005.02.

Tokyo Electron, Sony Group, Fanuc and Daikin Industries jumped 2-3 percent. Medical equipment and camera maker Olympus soared as much as 4.3 percent.

Kewpie added 2.6 percent after the mayonnaise maker raised its forecast for annual profit and dividend.

Seoul stocks advanced as investors bought shares before the ex-dividend date. The Kospi gained 20.74 points, or 0.7 percent, to finish at 3,020.24. LG Chem, SK Hynix and Naver all rose about 1 percent.

Investors shrugged off data from the Bank of Korea showing that consumer confidence in the country weakened for the first time in four months in December.

Europe

European shares have risen to nearly five-week highs on Tuesday as traders evaluate the resilience of the global recovery to a record spike in coronavirus cases.

Investors hailed strong holiday season sales and grew confident a global recovery would regain steam next year despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

While the U.K. markets remained closed, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.5 percent and the German DAX Index is up by 0.7 percent.

Spain's coronavirus infection rate exceeded 1,000 cases per 100,000 people for the first time on Monday, stoked by the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

While the U.K. government ruled out introducing stricter Covid-19 restrictions in England before the end of the year, the French government announced protocols for New Year's Eve.

Clariant AG, a Swiss specialty chemicals company, has advanced. The company has signed definitive agreements to acquire BASF Group's U.S. Attapulgite assets for $60 million in cash.

Telecom Italia has also risen. An Italian ministry said it would use a proposal presented by a consortium that includes the company as a blueprint in the national cloud tender it plans to launch in the first weeks of 2022.

U.S. Economic Reports

Standard & Poor's is scheduled to release its report on home prices in major metropolitan areas in the month of October at 9 am ET.

At 1 pm ET, the Treasury Department is due to announce the results of this month's auction of $57 billion worth of five-year notes.

Stocks In Focus

Shares of Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) are moving lower in pre-market trading after the online discount retailer for brands in China cut its fourth quarter revenue guidance.

Integrated communications company R.R. Donnelly (RRD) may also move to the downside after disclosing a recent systems intrusion in its technical environment.

On the other hand, shares of Extreme Networks (EXTR) may see initial strength after Needham raised its price target on the cloud computing company's stock to $18.50 per share from $16 per share.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com