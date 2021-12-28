South Korea Business Sentiment Improves In December - BoK

Business confidence in South Korea strengthened in December, the Bank of Korea said on Wednesday with a Business Survey Index score of 95.0 - up from 90.0 in November.

The outlook for the following month also rose by 4 points to 92.

In the non-manufacturing sector, the BSI on conditions was 82, down 1 point from the previous month, and the outlook for the also fell by 5 points to 78.

The Economic Sentiment Index (ESI)-a composite of the BSI and the CSI (Consumer Survey Index) - for December 2021 was 104.6, down 1.7 points from November 2021.

