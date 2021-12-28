Tech Shares Likely To Weigh On South Korea Stock Market

The South Korea stock market bounced higher again on Tuesday, one session after ending the four-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 50 points of 1.6 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 3,020-point plateau although it figures to head south again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed, with support expected from oil companies and weakness likely from tech shares. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the oil and stocks, while the financials and industrials were mixed.

For the day, the index added 20.69 points or 0.69 percent to finish at 3,020.24 after trading between 2,991.55 and 3,020.29. Volume was 593 million shares worth 11.9 trillion won. There were 524 gainers and 333 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.66 percent, while KB Financial perked 0.18 percent, Hana Financial fell 0.34 percent, Samsung Electronics rose 0.12 percent, SK Hynix climbed 1.19 percent, Naver advanced 1.05 percent, Samsung SDI jumped 1.09 percent, LG Chem increased 0.80 percent, Lotte Chemical dipped 0.22 percent, S-Oil rallied 2.06 percent, SK Innovation gained 0.89 percent, POSCO improved 0.71 percent, KEPCO surged 4.90 percent, Hyundai Motor added 0.23 percent, Kia Motors shed 0.35 percent and SK Telecom and LG Electronics were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as the Dow opened higher on Thursday and stayed that way, the S&P 500 opened higher but gradually fell into the red and the NASDAQ simply spent most of the day in negative territory.

The Dow gained 95.83 points or 0.26 percent to finish at 36,398.21, while the NASDAQ sank 89.54 points or 0.56 percent to close at 15,781.72 and the S&P 500 eased 4.84 points or 0.10 percent to end at 4,786.35.

The lackluster performance came as traders were reluctant to continue making significant moves following the recent strength in the markets. But they largely refrained from cashing in on recent gains amid easing concerns about the impact of the Omicron variant of the .

Helping offset worries about the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has shortened the recommended isolation time to for asymptomatic people with Covid-19 to 5 days from 10 days.

Crude oil futures rose Tuesday, extending gains to a fifth straight session on hopes the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is unlikely to impact global economic recovery. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February added $0.41 or 0.5 percent at $75.98 a barrel.

