Indonesia Stock Market May Spin Its Wheels On Wednesday

The Indonesia stock market has finished higher in four consecutive trading days, gathering almost 70 points or 1 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 6,600-point plateau although it may be stuck in neutral on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed, with support expected from oil companies and weakness likely from tech shares. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday as gains from the financials and resource stocks were dented by weakness from the cement companies.

For the day, the index rose 22.90 points or 0.35 percent to finish at 6,598.34 after trading between 6,586.52 and 6,615.95.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia climbed 1.26 percent, while Bank Negara Indonesia lost 0.74 percent, Bank Mandiri collected 0.71 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia improved 0.74 percent, Indosat dropped 0.85 percent, Indocement tumbled 1.90 percent, Semen Indonesia shed 0.68 percent, Indofood Suskes sank 0.78 percent, United Tractors surged 4.20 percent, Astra International increased 0.88 percent, Energi Mega Persada declined 0.95 percent, Bakrie Sumatera Plantations advanced 0.91 percent, Aneka Tambang retreated 1.74 percent, Vale Indonesia added 0.43 percent, Bumi Resources jumped 1.56 percent and Bank CIMB Niaga, Jasa Marga, Timah, Astra Agro Lestari and Bank Central Asia were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as the Dow opened higher on Thursday and stayed that way, the S&P 500 opened higher but gradually fell into the red and the NASDAQ simply spent most of the day in negative territory.

The Dow gained 95.83 points or 0.26 percent to finish at 36,398.21, while the NASDAQ sank 89.54 points or 0.56 percent to close at 15,781.72 and the S&P 500 eased 4.84 points or 0.10 percent to end at 4,786.35.

The lackluster performance came as traders were reluctant to continue making significant moves following the recent strength in the markets. But they largely refrained from cashing in on recent gains amid easing concerns about the impact of the Omicron variant of the .

Helping offset worries about the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has shortened the recommended isolation time to for asymptomatic people with Covid-19 to 5 days from 10 days.

Crude oil futures rose Tuesday, extending gains to a fifth straight session on hopes the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is unlikely to impact global economic recovery. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February added $0.41 or 0.5 percent at $75.98 a barrel.

