South Korea Industrial Production Data Due On Thursday

South Korea will on Thursday release November numbers for industrial production and retail sales, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Industrial output is expected to rise 2.5 percent on month and 3.2 percent on year after slipping 3.0 percent on month and rising 4.5 percent on year in the previous month. Retail sales were up 0.2 percent on month and 7.4 percent on year in October.

Thailand will see November figures for current account and retail sales. In October, the current account deficit was $1.1 billion, while retail sales slumped 3.3 percent on year.

Economic News

