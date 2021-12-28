Australian Market Significantly Higher

The Australian stock market is significantly higher on opening after a Christmas break on Wednesday, extending the gains in the previous four sessions, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying just below the 7,500 level, following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street, amid easing concerns about the economic impact of the Omicron variant of the , even as the country registered record surge in infections.

New South Wales reported a new daily record of 11,201 new cases and three deaths on Tuesday. Victoria reported a new daily record of 3,767 new cases and five deaths. Queensland recorded 1,589 new cases.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 73.60 points or 0.99 percent to 7,493.90, after touching a high of 7,507.70 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 78.60 points or 1.02 percent to 7,823.30. Australian stocks ended slightly higher on Friday.

Among major miners, BHP Group and Fortescue Metals are edging up 0.2 percent each, while OZ Minerals and Mineral Resources are gaining more than 1 percent each. Rio Tinto is adding 0.4 percent.

Oil stocks are higher. Woodside Petroleum is gaining almost 2 percent, Origin Energy is adding more than 2 percent, Santos is up more than 1 percent and Beach energy is advancing almost 3 percent.



In the tech space, WiseTech Global is edging down 0.1 percent, Zip is losing more than 1 percent and Afterpay is declining more than 2 percent, while Appen is gaining almost 3 percent and Xero is edging up 0.5 percent.



Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank are gaining more than 1 percent each, while National Australia Bank is adding almost 1 percent.

Among gold miners, Gold Road Resources and Resolute Mining are losing almost 1 percent each, while Northern Star Resources and Newcrest Mining are edging up 0.3 percent each. Evolution Mining is flat.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.723 on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks moved to the upside early in the session on Tuesday but turned mixed over the course of the trading day. While the Dow managed to end the day in positive territory, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 moved to the downside.

The major averages finished the session on opposite sides of the unchanged line. The Dow rose 95.83 points or 0.3 percent to 36,398.21, but the Nasdaq fell 89.54 points or 0.6 percent to 15,781.72 and the S&P 500 edged down 4.84 points or 0.1 percent to 4,786.35 after reaching a record intraday high.

Meanwhile, the major European moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K. markets remained closed, the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.6 percent and the German DAX Index advanced by 0.8 percent.

Crude oil futures rose Tuesday, extending gains to a fifth straight session on hopes the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is unlikely to impact global economic recovery. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February added $0.41 or 0.5 percent at $75.98 a barrel.

