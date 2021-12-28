Japanese Market Significantly Lower

The Japanese stock market is trading significantly lower on Wednesday, giving up the gains in the previous session, with the benchmark Nikkei index staying above the 28,800 level, following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street, amid lingering concerns about the impact of the Omicron variant on the economic recovery.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 324.12 points or 1.11 percent at 28,745.04, after hitting a low of 28,739.79 earlier. Japanese stocks closed sharply higher on Tuesday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is gaining 2.5 percent, while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is edging down 0.4 percent. Among automakers, Honda is flat and Toyota is losing almost 1 percent.

In the tech space, Screen Holdings and Advantest are losing almost 2 percent each, while Tokyo Electron is down more than 1 percent.

In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is edging down 0.2 percent, while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Mizuho Financial are edging up 0.3 percent each.

Among the major exporters, Panasonic is edging up 0.2 percent, while Sony is losing almost 1 percent and Canon is declining more than 2 percent. Mitsubishi Electric is flat.

Among the other major losers, BANDAI NAMCO is losing more than 2 percent.

Conversely, J. Front Retailing is surging almost 8 percent, while Tokyo Electric Power and Isetan Mitsukoshi are gaining more than 3 percent each. Shinsei Bank and Unitika are adding almost 3 percent each.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 114 yen-range on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks moved to the upside early in the session on Tuesday but turned mixed over the course of the trading day. While the Dow managed to end the day in positive territory, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 moved to the downside.

The major averages finished the session on opposite sides of the unchanged line. The Dow rose 95.83 points or 0.3 percent to 36,398.21, but the Nasdaq fell 89.54 points or 0.6 percent to 15,781.72 and the S&P 500 edged down 4.84 points or 0.1 percent to 4,786.35 after reaching a record intraday high.

Meanwhile, the major European moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K. markets remained closed, the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.6 percent and the German DAX Index advanced by 0.8 percent.

Crude oil futures rose Tuesday, extending gains to a fifth straight session on hopes the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is unlikely to impact global economic recovery. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February added $0.41 or 0.5 percent at $75.98 a barrel.

