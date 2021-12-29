Singapore Producer Price Inflation Rises In November

Singapore's producer price inflation increased in November, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

The manufacturing producer price index increased 19.7 percent year-on-year in November, following a 16.4 percent rise in October.

The oil index surged 85.0 percent annually in November and the non-oil indices rose 13.0 percent.

The Domestic Supply Price Index grew 26.0 percent year-on-year in November, following a 25.4 percent increase in October.

On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.2 percent in November, after 3.5 percent increase in the preceding month.

Another report from the statistical office showed that the import prices gained 18.3 percent annually in November, after a 20.0 percent increase in the previous month.

On a month-on-month basis, import prices declined 0.5 in November, after a 3.1 percent gain in the prior month.

Data showed that export prices rose 22.3 percent yearly in November and grew 0.8 percent from a month ago.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.