Eurozone Private Sector Loan Growth Rises In November

Eurozone banks approved loans to households and businesses at a faster annual pace in November, preliminary data from the European Central Bank showed Wednesday.



The annual growth rate of loans to households climbed to 4.2 percent from 4.1 percent in October.

Loans to non-financial corporations grew 2.9 percent annually after a 2.5 percent increase in the previous month.



The broad money aggregate M3 grew 7.3 percent annually in November after a 7.7 percent rise in October. Economists had forecast 7.6 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.