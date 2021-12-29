U.S. Stocks May Show A Lack Of Direction In Early Trading

Following the mixed performance seen in the previous session, stocks may continue to experience choppy trading early on Wednesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a roughly flat open for the , with the Dow futures up by just 2 points.

Traders may be reluctant to continue making significant moves following recent strength in the markets, which has lifted the S&P 500 to new record highs.

The Dow has also climbed back within striking distance of its record highs, as stocks recover from the sell-off seen in reaction to initial reports about the Omicron variant of the .

While the Omicron variant has contributed to a surge in new coronavirus cases around the world, traders seem optimistic that the milder symptoms associated with the new strain will not lead to a significant economic slowdown.

Traders often engage in so-called "window dressing" going into the end of the year, although activity may still be somewhat subdued ahead of the holiday.

Even though the U.S. markets will not be closed for the New Year's holiday, traders may still look to get a head start on the festivities.

Shortly after the start of trading, the National Association of Realtors is due to release its report on pending home sales in the month of November. Pending home sales are expected to rise by 0.5 percent.

A pending home sale is one in which a contract was signed but not yet closed. Normally, it takes four to six weeks to close a contracted sale.

The major U.S. stock indexes moved to the upside early in the session on Tuesday but turned mixed over the course of the trading day. While the Dow managed to end the day in positive territory, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 moved to the downside.

The major averages finished the session on opposite sides of the unchanged line. The Dow rose 95.83 points or 0.3 percent to 36,398.21, but the Nasdaq fell 89.54 points or 0.6 percent to 15,781.72 and the S&P 500 edged down 4.84 points or 0.1 percent to 4,786.35 after reaching a record intraday high.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slid by 0.6 percent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index jumped by 1.2 percent.

The major European markets have also turned mixed on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has advanced by 0.8 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.3 percent and the German DAX Index is down by 0.5 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are slipping $0.14 to $75.84 a barrel after rising $0.41 to $75.98 a barrel a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $1,792.50, down $18.40 compared to the previous session's close of $1,810.90. On Tuesday, gold inched up $2.10.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 114.90 yen compared to the 114.82 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1314 compared to yesterday's $1.1310.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com