Trading Activity May Be Subdued Following Recent Strength

The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a roughly flat open on Wednesday, with stocks likely to extend the lackluster performance seen in the previous session.

Traders may be reluctant to continue making significant moves following recent strength in the , which has lifted the S&P 500 to new record highs.

The Dow has also climbed back within striking distance of its record highs, as stocks recover from the sell-off seen in reaction to initial reports about the Omicron variant of the .

While the Omicron variant has contributed to a surge in new coronavirus cases around the world, traders seem optimistic that the milder symptoms associated with the new strain will not lead to a significant economic slowdown.

Traders often engage in so-called "window dressing" going into the end of the year, although activity may still be somewhat subdued ahead of the holiday.

Even though the U.S. markets will not be closed for the New Year's holiday, traders may still look to get a head start on the festivities.

The major U.S. stock indexes moved to the upside early in the session on Tuesday but turned mixed over the course of the trading day. While the Dow managed to end the day in positive territory, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 moved to the downside.

The major averages finished the session on opposite sides of the unchanged line. The Dow rose 95.83 points or 0.3 percent to 36,398.21, but the Nasdaq fell 89.54 points or 0.6 percent to 15,781.72 and the S&P 500 edged down 4.84 points or 0.1 percent to 4,786.35 after reaching a record intraday high.

The lackluster performance on Wall Street came as traders seemed somewhat reluctant to continue making significant moves following the recent strength in the markets.

A lack of major U.S. economic data may also kept some traders on the sidelines ahead of the release of reports on weekly jobless claims, pending home sales and Chicago-area activity in the coming days.

At the same time, traders largely refrained from cashing in on recent gains amid easing concerns about the impact of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Helping offset worries about the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has shortened the recommended isolation time to for asymptomatic people with Covid-19 to 5 days from 10 days.

The CDC said the change is motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of Covid transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the 1-2 days prior to onset of symptoms and the 2-3 days after.

"Therefore, people who test positive should isolate for 5 days and, if asymptomatic at that time, they may leave isolation if they can continue to mask for 5 days to minimize the risk of infecting others," the CDC said.

A new study from South Africa also indicated that those infected with the Omicron variant have increased immune protection against the Delta strain.

Most of the major sectors ended the day showing only modest moves, contributing to the lackluster performance by the broader markets.

Semiconductor stocks gave back some ground, however, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index falling by 1.2 percent after reaching a record intraday high in early trading.

Tobacco, biotechnology and steel stocks also moved to the downside, while some strength was visible among utilities and airline stocks.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are slipping $0.14 to $75.84 a barrel after rising $0.41 to $75.98 a barrel a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $1,792.50, down $18.40 compared to the previous session's close of $1,810.90. On Tuesday, gold inched up $2.10.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 114.90 yen compared to the 114.82 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1314 compared to yesterday's $1.1310.

Asia

Asian stocks ended on a mixed note Wednesday after U.S. stocks ended mostly lower overnight amid profit taking following recent gains, which came on hopes the global economic recovery can weather risks from the Omicron virus variant and tightening monetary policy.

Chinese shares fell in cautious trading as a lockdown of 13 million people in the Chinese city of Xian entered its seventh day. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 33.11 points, or 0.9 percent, to 3,597, dragged down by consumer staple and banking stocks. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index ended down 194.02 points, or 0.8 percent, at 23,086.54.

Japanese stocks closed lower in thin year-end trading as investors braced for a feared rebound in coronavirus cases at the start of New Year's holidays.

The Nikkei 225 Index dropped 162.28 points, or 0.6 percent, to 28,906.88, with transportation equipment, retail and communication sectors in focus. The broader Topix closed 0.3 percent lower at 1,998.99.

J. Front Retailing soared 7.4 percent and Tokyo Electric Power rallied 3.5 percent, while Bridgestone, AGC and Sapporo Holdings lost 3-4 percent.

Meanwhile, Australian markets rose for a fifth straight session to close at a 3-1/2 month high despite the country's Covid-19 infections surging to a fresh record due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index jumped 89.50 points, or 1.2 percent, to 7,509.80, while the broader All Ordinaries Index surged 95.60 points, or 1.2 percent, to close at 7,840.30.

Buying was seen across the board, with financials and energy stocks leading the surge. Mining heavyweights BHP and Rio Tinto ended on a flat note despite copper prices hitting a one-month high.

Chalice Mining soared 7.8 percent after the platinum explorer said it was closer to begining drilling at its Julimar project in Western Australia.

Seoul stocks ended notably lower due to ex-dividend trades and profit taking after a recent string of gains. The Kospi fell 26.95 points, or 0.9 percent, to 2,993.29 amid selling by institutional and foreign investors. Tech and auto stocks were among the prominent decliners.

In economic news, sentiment among South Korean businesses over the economic situation improved this month due to export growth, central bank data showed.

Europe

European stocks are turning in a mixed performance on Wednesday, with a cautious undertone prevailing amid renewed concerns about the emergence of new Covid variants and the threat of inflation.

Omicron still poses "very high" risk and could overwhelm healthcare systems, the World Health Organization warned, as the highly transmissible coronavirus variant fueled record outbreaks in many countries.

"The overall risk related to the new variant of concern Omicron remains very high," the UN agency said in its Covid-19 weekly epidemiological update.

France's new coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period hit a record high of 179,807 on Tuesday, by far the highest one-day tallies worldwide since the start of the pandemic. The previous record of 104,611 was set on Saturday.

U.K., Italy, Greece and Portugal all hit record daily infections as the Omicron coronavirus variant continues to surge across the continent.

While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has advanced by 0.8 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.3 percent and the German DAX Index is down by 0.5 percent.

Italy's BPER Banca has moved sharply higher after signing a workforce optimization agreement with trade unions.

AstraZeneca has also risen. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. a company focused on RNA-targeted therapies, has unveiled the closing of the previously announced collaboration deal with AstraZeneca to develop and commercialize eplontersen, following expiration of the waiting period under the HSR Act.

U.S. Economic Reports

The National Association of Realtors is due to release its report on pending home sales in the month of November at 10 am ET. Pending home sales are expected to rise by 0.5 percent.

A pending home sale is one in which a contract was signed but not yet closed. Normally, it takes four to six weeks to close a contracted sale.

At 10:30 am ET, the Energy Information Administration is scheduled to release its report on oil inventories in the week ended December 24.

Crude oil inventories are expected to decrease by 3.1 million barrels after slumping by 4.7 million barrels in the previous week.

The Treasury Department is due to announce the results of this month's auction of $56 billion worth of seven-year notes at 1 pm ET.

Stocks In Focus

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) are seeing significant pre-market weakness after the egg producer reported fiscal second quarter earnings that came in well below analyst estimates.

Fuel cell company FuelCell Energy (FCEL) may also come under pressure after reporting a wider than expected fiscal fourth quarter loss on an unexpected drop in revenues.

On the other hand, shares of Victoria's Secret (VSCO) are likely to see initial strength after the intimate apparel retailer announced an accelerated $250 million share repurchase agreement with Goldman Sachs.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com